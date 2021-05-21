Dalat druggie fined RM2,000 for attacking police informant with iron rod

SIBU (May 21): A Magistrates’ Court in Dalat today fined a man RM2,000 in default four months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt.

Mohamad Firdaus Jolkiply, 25, who was unrepresented by counsel, paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to one year in prison, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, he attacked a 22-year-old man with an iron rod on May 8, 2021 at about 12.30am at Kampung Senau Jetty in Oya, Dalat.

As the result of the attack, the victim sustained injuries to his left elbow and left shoulder.

Mohamad Firdaus was arrested at 6.15pm that same day at a house in Kampung Senau.

It is understood that he beat up the victim because he was dissatisfied that the victim had informed the police about his involvement in drug abuse.