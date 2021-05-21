EMCO for one longhouse in Saratok until June 4

KUCHING (May 21): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today declared an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for Rh Ribun, Sg Klampai in Saratok beginning today until June 4.

Meanwhile, the committee also declared an end to the EMCO for eight locations in the state today.

Among them are six longhouses namely Rh Jerukan Bom, Sg Tissey, Jalan Ulu Pandan, Sebauh, Bintulu; Rh Salleh Sabang, Ng Bena, Ulu Anap, Tatau; Rh Atom, Nanga Dendang, Pakan; Rh Jagan, Sg Mador, Bintangor, Meradong; Rh Papit, Sungai Kuap Nyelong, Sarikei; and Rh Lat, Sungai Anggie atas Bayong, Sarikei.

Two other locations are Blok L, Flat Sungai Plan and Blok B, Institut Pendidikan Kidurong, both in Bintulu.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing issued 27 compounds in the last 24 hours for violation of standard operating procedure (SOP) during the state’s Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

SDMC said six were issued by the Miri City Council, five by Kapit District Council, three Sri Aman District Council, three Sibu Municipal Council, three Bintulu Development Authority, two Matu and Dato District Council, two Samarahan District Council, one Serian District Council, one Kuching South City Council (MBKS), and one Padawan Municipal Council (MPP).

The committee revealed that 13 of the SOP offences were for not updating or not filling up the check-in log book, seven for not wearing face masks, three for business premises operating beyond the permitted time, three premises for allowing dine-in, and one for not scanning the MySejahtera QR code.

All in all, a total of 637 compounds have been issued by the ministry since February 1 this year, SDMC said.