Everybody is welcome in PN – Jeffrey

PAPAR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is ready to accept any political party into their fold as long as their intention is to serve the people and maintain political stability.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) President Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said as the deputy chairman of PN, he has no problem supporting any proposal to admit more political parties into the alliance.

“The more united Sabah is, the better. Why not?” he said when asked to comment on Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili’s statement who invited opposition Parti Warisan Sabah to join PN.

Kitingan said STAR is open to the idea and believes everybody should be invited into PN, including Warisan.

“They have assemblymen who want to serve their constituencies. So, why not do this together?

“GRS is open, and we have discussed it actually and even the Chief Minister is open to this idea,” he said.

Ongkili has invited Warisan to join PN following speculation that PBS and Warisan would team up to form the state government.

Ongkili in clarifying his remarks said that he was willing to work with any opposition party for the good of Sabahans, and reassured Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of his party’s loyalty to the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government.

“My actual intention was to express the party’s openness to have the opposition, especially Warisan, to cooperate with the state and federal governments to achieve our common development goals for the good of Sabah and Sabahans,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“So it is my pleasure, as the PBS president, to extend an invitation to Warisan to consider taking part in Perikatan Nasional (PN), either as member or partner.

“We (PBS) are happy to become a host or sponsor to Warisan to be part of the PN coalition. Come work with us under PN.”