Firm contributes RM200,000 to fight pandemic in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah receives a contribution of RM200,000 from an investment holding company, Kanger International Bhd to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kanger also offered to donate Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines, which is the distributor for Malaysia, to Sabah.

However, the State Government will only take up the offer once the vaccine has been given the greenlight from the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency of the Health Ministry.

Thanking the firm for the contribution to the State Covid-19 Committee, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor said it would go a long way in fighting the pandemic here.

“I hope more will come forward and emulate Kanger’s kind gesture,” said Hajiji during the brief presentation ceremony at the State Administrative Centre (PPNS) near here on Friday.

On another note, the Chief Minister said he was happy to see more people have begun to realise the importance of getting the Covid-19 vaccines.

Despite some baseless allegations (about the vaccines) continuing to make its rounds, many people have been turning up at the vaccination centres to get their injections, he noted.

So far, Sabah had received 223,470 vaccine doses for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme from the Federal government.

The programme is now under second phase until August, said Hajiji.

However, as of May 19 only 17 per cent or 498,392 of Sabah’s populations have registered themselves for the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

In the corresponding period, the cumulative total vaccine doses administered in Sabah were 156,275; that is to 59,904 people who have completed two dosages and 96,371 who have received the first jab.

In this respect, Hajiji reiterated his call for the people to register through the MySejahtera application to get the vaccines.

Cooperation from the people was crucial in order to help achieve herd immunity and stop the pandemic, he said.

Twenty private clinics throughout the state would also be turned into a vaccination centre (soon) in addition to those located at 24 hospitals, 28 government clinics and 24 non-Health Ministry facilities such as government buildings presently.

Handing over the contribution to Hajiji was Kanger International Bhd Executive Director Steven Kuah.

“Hopefully, the money will be able to lessen the burden of the people of Sabah,” said Kuah.

Also present were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Seri Sr Safar Untong and State Health Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.