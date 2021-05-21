Highest number of daily vaccinations for May recorded yesterday — Committee

KUALA LUMPUR (May 20): Daily Covid-19 vaccinations for May recorded its highest number yesterday, with 83,648 doses administered, the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV) said.

According to an infographic shared on JKJAV’s official Twitter account, the total number comprises 33,926 individuals who completed their two-dose shots and 49,722 who received their first dose.

“The numbers will increase when more vaccine supplies are received later,” JKJAV tweeted.

According to the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, the first phase of vaccination, which ran from February to April, involved 500,000 front-liners, including health workers.

The second phase from April to August will involve 9.4 million senior citizens, vulnerable groups and persons with disabilities.

The third phase, scheduled for May this year to February 2022, involves individuals 18 years and above, citizens and non-citizens with a target of 13.7 million people or more. — Bernama