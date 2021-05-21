Sibu library to remain closed until June 7

SIBU (May 21): Sarawak State Library (SSL) Sibu branch will be closed from today until June 7.

In a press release here yesterday, the library management, said the closure is a precautionary measure in view of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

“Pustaka Negeri Sarawak has always been vigilant to take care of its users and employees.

“However, with the rising numbers of daily Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, we are taking precautions to close the library.

“The Board of Management, incompliance with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) for Sarawak, updated on May 17, have decided to close the library from May 21 until June 7,” it said.

It added that members can still borrow books via their BookBear Services, which is available from 9am until 5pm daily, excluding public holidays.

Any queries, members of the public can direct to their officers through WhatsApp – Bookbear Service / Book Loan Renewal at 013-8024095 or Corporate Communication at 019-8806966

“Apart from that, our online library services are available round-the-clock, seven days a week. To follow any activities and access to our exciting program, users can browse – Facebook @pustaka.sarawak; Twitter @pustakaswk; Instagram @pustakaswk, Telegram: Pustaka Negeri Sarawak and Youtube: Pustaka Sarawak”.