Kapit markets allowed to open four days a week

KAPIT (May 21): Markets here are allowed to open for four days a week; Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The Kapit Disaster Management Committee allows this taking in consideration the welfare of hawkers and farmers to sell their jungle produce although the division is still under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO). The markets are allowed to open from 6am to 2pm.

Kapit District Council walikota Lating Minggang, however, said the traders and their customers must practise strict standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“We have stationed our staff at various entry and exit points (of markets) to ensure high level of SOP compliance. Those with body temperature above 37. 5 Celsius are not allowed to enter”, he said.