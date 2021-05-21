Over 300 evacuated in Lawas as flooding worsens

MIRI (May 21): The number of flood evacuees in Lawas rose to 334 as of 9am today from 67 at 5pm yesterday, said the Lawas District Disaster Management Committee Secretariat.

In its flood update this morning, the secretariat said there are presently 76 families at four evacuation centres.

A total of 19 families from seven villages — Kampung Seberang, Kampung Perumahan Gelapas, Kampung Senduyun, Kampung Masjid Lama, Kampung Tengah, Kampung Pengeran Kerta, and Kampung Gelapas — are currently taking shelter at Trusan community hall, the first temporary evacuation centre (PPS) to open on Thursday.

The evacuees comprised 70 adults, including 10 who are elderly, 23 children, and seven babies.

The second PPS at SJK Trusan is sheltering 78 flood victims from eight villages, namely Kampung Lubok Abai, Kampung Long Tukon, Kampung Balai, Kampung Gelapas, Kampung Senduyun, Kampung Lubuk Betong, Kampung Masjid, and Kampung Tengah.

The evacuees comprised 48 adults, including three elderly women, 24 children, and six babies.

A total of 143 victims comprising 108 adults, including 16 elderly, 29 children, and six babies from 35 Kampung Lintang families have been relocated to the village’s school.

The last PPS to open at 10pm on Thursday was at SK Sundar, which is currently sheltering 13 victims from two families of Kampung Aru Sundar. They comprised 11 adults and two children.

In Limbang, the Limbang Division Disaster Management Committee opened a PPS at Mendamit community hall at 3pm on Thursday, which currently shelters 16 victims comprising 11 adults including four elderly folks, and five children from six longhouses — Rumah Brain Seruji, Rumah Ensungai, Rumah Satu Kuala Medalam, Rumah Entabang Lubok Pasu, Rumah Kelati, and Rumah Sepangah.

The Fire and Rescue Department said among the flood affected areas in Miri Division were Long Beruang, Long Miri, Long Laput, Uma Bawang, Long Lama, SK Long Luteng, Long Lellang, Mulu town, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, and SK Long Terawan in Baram.

All affected areas are still experiencing rising flood water levels, except for Long Lellang.

No PPS has opened in these areas as of 9am.