Over 4,000 flood victims in Tenom 

KOTA KINABALU: Heavy rain in Tenom for the past four days has affected more than 4,000 victims, with some evacuated to temporary relief centres.

Community Development and People’s Well-being Minister Shahelmey Yahya when visiting one of the relief centres, Dewan Ontoros Kemabong, on Friday said the floods had caused many roads in the low-lying areas inaccessible while some of the villagers in the interior were totally disconnected.

“I was briefed by the district officer that about 500 households were badly affected by the flood involving about 4,000 victims.

“With some of the villages disconnected, the state government has provided two helicopters to airlift food to them,” he said in a statement after his visit.

After looking at the situation at the relief centre, Shahelmey also visited some of the flooded areas, accompanied by local leaders.