Police roadblock nets motorist for drunk driving

KUCHING (May 21): A 30-year-old man was detained by police for drunk driving after he was stopped at a roadblock set up at Jalan Tabuan here on Wednesday night.

Acting Kuching police chief Supt Merbin Lisa in a statement yesterday said a breathalyser test administered on the individual found him to be above the permitted level of alcohol.

“The man was given an Evidential Breath Analyser (EBA) test which recorded him having an alcohol level of 116mg/100ml which exceeds the permissible limit of 35 mg/100ml.

“Despite the no-dine-in rule at bistros and other eateries, there are still those who drive around in an intoxicated state,” he said.

Merbin said the suspect will be investigated under Section 45A(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum fine of RM30,000 or up to five years’ imprisonment, if convicted.

He added that police will continue to conduct similar ‘Ops Mabuk’ roadblocks to drive home the message that drunk driving will not be tolerated.

The roadblock, which commenced at 9.30pm until the early hours of yesterday, saw police issuing a total of 16 summonses for various offences, including driving with an expired licence, failing to produce a driver’s licence, not wearing seatbelt, faulty third brake light, illegally modified exhaust system, faulty car horn, and not having a side mirror.

“A total of 51 vehicles and 64 individuals were checked during the course of the operation,” said Merbin.