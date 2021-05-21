PWD responsible for poor condition of bridge – Ongkili

KOTA MARUDU: Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili is forced to claim ownership on a bridge after it was left unmaintained in the last two years, here.

“So I can probably claim this bridge belonging to Max Ongkili and the Kampung Simpangan villagers, since the Public Works Department (PWD) does not want to claim ownership of the bridge,” said the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament when visiting the dilapidated bridge on Friday.

Also present were Tandek Assemblyman Hendrus Anding, representatives from the Kota Marudu District Office, and community leaders.

Ongkili, who is also the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) said the bridge was built by PWD under its storm damage fund, costing some RM500,000.

However, under the previous government, the assemblywoman from Parti Warisan Sabah never provided maintenance grant, so its condition deteriorated, posing danger to motorists who frequent the bridge.

“The 80-metre long metal Bailey bridge construction was completed in 2015, and there was even a launching ceremony to celebrate its completion.

“I was made to understand that the district PWD has raised the case and recommended the takeover of the bridge since it was built but has not materialised till date.

“Hence, PWD cannot carry out proper maintenance aside from changing a few broken planks according its token budget allowed.

“The bridge is now in a very state and is dangerous to motorists,” he said.

He noted that this was a typical administration blunder of PWD, and the case is just at the tip of the iceberg, stressing that he believes there are more of such cases out there.

Ongkili, however, called on Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin, who is also Sabah Works Minister to solve the on-going problem.

“I am sure my good friend Bung is a man of action. He can resolve this within 48 hours. It is just a stroke of the pen. This ia a typical dilemma of PWD.

“Meanwhile, I will allocate a fund of RM50,000 from the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament’s office to carry out the maintenance works until the formality is done,” Ongkili announced.

He added that desperate with better facility, Kampung Simpangan folks had intended to repair the bridge using their own fund through ‘gotong-royong’, and charge toll for its use.