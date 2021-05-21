Sabah’s cases drop by half

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s daily Covid-19 cases today is 144, fell by nearly half of yesterday’s 245.

However, the number is still high, said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in his Twitter post.

“Sabah 144, Malaysia 6,493. Sabah’s daily cases fell by nearly half of yesterday (245), still high.

“Silimpopon cluster in Kalabakan continues to register more cases, thus district total of 26.

“Existing clusters resulted in KK 20, Tawau 17, Kunak 16, P’pang 14 (sic),” he said.

The screening of 142 samples from Jalan Kretam Silimpopon cluster on Thursday recorded 41 positive results while 76 of them are negative.

The new cases from the cluster today are believed to be from the 24 pending samples.

As of Friday, Sabah recorded a total of 60,053 Covid-19 cases.