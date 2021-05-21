SBC’s Biodiversity Day 2021 to feature webinars, video contest

KUCHING (May 21): Sarawak Biodiversity Centre’s (SBC) annual Biodiversity Day 2021 remains on despite restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

As with many events being held virtually, SBC’s Biodiversity Day this year will involve webinars, as well as online activities and contest which will be accessible through SBC’s social media and website.

It is held in conjunction with the International Day for Biological Diversity (IBD).

It will kick off with a webinar titled ‘Seeing the Green during Covid-19 and getting Closer to Nature’ by Veera Sekaran, the founder and managing director of Greenology Pte Ltd, Singapore.

The webinar will be held today (May 21) at 3pm, with the aim of providing insights on how nature can inspire and heal during trying times.

In the spirit of creating awareness and appreciation for biodiversity among the younger generation, SBC will hold a ‘Show and Tell’ video contest for students on protected species in Sarawak.

The contest is open to secondary school students aged between 15-18 years, and undergraduate students aged between 19-24 years.

Prizes await those who submit the most creative and informative video. The terms and conditions for the contest are available on SBC’s website www.sbc.org.my.

Meanwhile, the IBD is observed worldwide annually on May 22 to promote understanding and awareness of biodiversity.

Each year, the IBD is celebrated with a theme that addresses current biodiversity concern.

This year, the IBD theme is ‘We’re part of the solution #ForNature’ which is a carry-over from last year’s theme ‘Our solutions are in nature’.

“The theme serves to remind us that the answers and solutions to issues which range from climate change, food and water security, sustainable livelihoods, to health and wellbeing, lie in our rich biodiversity,” said SBC in a statement.

Social media users are encouraged to ‘like’ or ‘follow’ SBC’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sarawak.biodiversity.centre for the latest updates and information.