SDMC: Gawai celebration confined to June 1, members of same household only

SIBU (May 21): The celebration of Gawai Dayak this year will only be allowed on June 1 and is to be confined to family members of the same household for individual houses or bilik in longhouses, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said this applies to both Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) and Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas.

These Gawai Dayak standard operating procedures (SOPs) during EMCO and CMCO were issued by the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) and Sarawak Council for Native Customs and Traditions (Mais) through SDMC today.

SDMC said the same applies for Gawai Eve on May 31, where only family members of the same household for individual houses or bilik for longhouses are allowed to gather.

Inter-zone travel for balik kampung and ngabang (visiting) in both CMCO and EMCO areas is banned.

The miring ceremony will only be allowed in CMCO areas and would be limited to 20 individuals, including the host and those performing the ritual.

Miring can only be held at a place or ruai designated by the village security and development committee (JKKK).

“The sending of piring (offering) to tiang pengingat (memorial pole) and activities at the pole are limited to only 20 individuals.

“Wearing a face mask and one metre physical distancing are compulsory. Individuals with symptoms such as fever, cough, or flu are prohibited to join the ritual.

“Attendance must be recorded using MySejahtera or manual logbook,” said SDMC.

The committee added that marriage, engagement, and thanksgiving ceremonies, the giving a bath to a child in the river ritual, cockfighting, telematch games, and other social activities are banned during Gawai Dayak this year.