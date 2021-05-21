Society to hold blood donation drive at Mydin Petra Jaya tomorrow

KUCHING (May 21): The Sarawak Blood Donor Society is holding a blood donation drive at Mydin Petra Jaya here tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

The event is organised in response to the Sarawak General Hospital’s appeal to the public to donate blood to replenish its blood stocks which is running low.

Besides responding to the blood donation drive at Mydin Petra Jaya, blood donors can also drop by the blood bank at the hospital’s daily care building this weekend from 9am to 3pm on Saturday and from 9am to 2.30pm on Sunday. Free parking is available in front of the building.

Donors are advised to strictly follow the standard operating procedure set by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee when donating their blood.

The number of donors dropped recently because fewer Muslim donors came forward during the fasting month and the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

The Covid-19 pandemic also adversely affected the hospital’s blood collection as many blood donation campaigns in shopping malls had to be canceled.

Blood types A and B stock dwindles the fastest, followed by O and AB. If this situation continues, it may affect the daily operation of the hospital, as the daily consumption is 70-80 bags per day for emergency cases, cancer patients, thalassaemia and others.