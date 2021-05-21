Some 30 companies in Negeri Sembilan willing to buy own Covid-19 vaccine

SEREMBAN (May 21): About 30 big companies in Negeri Sembilan have agreed to buy Covid-19 vaccines to inoculate their workers totalling almost 20,000, said state executive councillor Datuk Dr Mohamad Rafie Ab Malek.

Mohamad Rafie, whose portfolio covers investment and industry, said the state government was discussing with the Health Ministry to help these companies procure the vaccines.

“Most Covid-19 clusters in the state involved the manufacturing sector, for example the Lengkuk Cluster. So, the employers feel that it is their responsibility to get the workers vaccinated quickly to curb the spread of the virus,” he told Bernama here today.

He also urged the federal government to speed up the vaccination exercise in Negeri Sembilan as only 14 per cent of its population had been inoculated under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme so far.

Mohamad Rafie reminded the people to always abide by the standard operating procedure to contain Covid-19, especially by wearing masks in public, washing their hands with soap frequently and observing physical distancing.

Negeri Sembilan recorded 291 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, raising the cumulative figure for the state to 21,504. — Bernama