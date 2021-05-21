Spike in Covid-19 infections in Labuan forces authorities to repurpose vaccination centre for quarantine

KOTA KINABALU (May 21): The Federal Territory of Labuan has experienced a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases with the present infection rate exceeding 10 per cent, said Labuan Health director Dr Ismuni Bohari.

He said that the infection rate prior to the fasting month of Ramadan was below 1 per cent.

Due to the increase in new cases, the Quarantine and Covid-19 Treatment Centre (PKRC) at Sungai Lada is now unable to cope, he said in an interview with Labuan FM today.

As such, the Pusat Perbadanan Labuan multipurpose hall, which was being used as a vaccination centre, has been turned into a quarantine centre, he said.

He added that Dewan JKR has been converted into a vaccination centre.

Dr Ismuni called on Labuan folk to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) and reminded them that the Covid-19 virus is already spreading in the community.

“It is merely waiting for us to be lackadaisical and careless to strike,” he said.

He urged everyone to avoid activities that would encourage the virus to spread such as going to congested places, celebrations, and grouping together.

Dr Ismuni also blamed the present spike to the poor adherence to SOPs during the Ramadan month at Ramadan bazaars as well as house to house visiting, which went on until the fifth day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“This should not have been done,” he said.

He added that mass targeted screening will be carried out to bring cases to the fore.