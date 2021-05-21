State Disaster Committees in districts activated

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has activated the Sabah State Disaster Committees in the districts which have been affected by the recent floods.

He revealed that these districts include Tenom, Beaufort, Membakut, Sipitang and Keningau.

“I have instructed the respective district officers to activate the (disaster) committees in their areas for 24 hours.

“This is to ensure that all the flood victims would be evacuated and given food baskets immediately.

“I have also asked those who are living in flood-prone areas to evacuate immediately if they were asked to do so,” said Hajiji in a statement on Friday.

He assured the people that their safety and food supply were his priorities.

As of 9am on Friday, a total of 1,447 flood victims have been placed in 11 of the temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Tenom, Beaufort and Sipitang.

The flood had affected 68 villages in Beaufort and 33 villages in Tenom.

Separately, on Wednesday, several areas in Penampang and Putatan were also been flooded due to heavy downpour.

In view of this, Hajiji said that the respective disaster committees will always be on the lookout, especially in flood-prone areas.

The State Finance Minister further disclosed that he had deployed two helicopters on Friday morning, which would be delivering 2,000 food baskets to more than 1,400 flood victims in Tenom, Beaufort and Sipitang.

He said that the state government would also be seeking assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysia Armed Forces.