Sufficient supply of essential items throughout MCO 3.0, assures ministry

PUTRAJAYA (May 21): The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) has given the assurance that essential items will be sufficient throughout the implementation of the ongoing movement control order or MCO 3.0.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said based on monitoring carried out by enforcement division officers, the supply of basic necessities was adequate.

“As such, the ministry would like to advise consumers to make purchases as normally done and in necessary quantities only.

“Any change in consumer behaviour such as making sudden and large purchases will cause disruption, especially to the local supply chain, which triggers a panic situation among consumers when in fact it is not due to supply problems,” he said in a statement today.

On May 10, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced the implementation of MCO 3.0 nationwide from May 12 to June 7.

Azman said KPDNHEP regularly conducts daily inspections throughout the country to ensure there are enough supplies, especially during the MCO.

He said enforcement officers have also been monitoring 2,711 dedicated district retailers, 1,039 dedicated district wholesalers and 233 dedicated district manufacturers.

“So far, supply disruptions at the producer and manufacturer level have not been detected,” he said. — Bernama