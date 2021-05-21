Teenager nabbed for allegedly causing disharmony in Kuching released on police bail

KUCHING (May 21): An 18-year-old boy, who was detained by police over his remarks in a video on the Palestine and Israel conflict, was released on police bail today after being remanded for four days.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar made the ruling after rejecting an application to detain the suspect for a further 30 days in the psychiatric ward at Kota Sentosa Hospital here.

Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Hairul Annuar Mohd Sabri had made the application on the grounds that the suspect had previously sought treatment and medicine for psychiatric illnesses.

In this respect, the suspect was said to require psychiatric observation to assist in the investigations.

The teenager was represented by lawyer Abdul Rahman Mohd Hazmi.

The suspect had allegedly sparked public outrage over his comments in a video which was shared on social media.

An angry mob had descended upon his house last Monday resulting in a common which was recorded and shared on Facebook and had gone viral since.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement on Tuesday said the suspect was apprehended at a house in Taman Sukma here.

He said the suspect was arrested under Section 298A of the Penal Code for creating disharmony and Section 233 of the Communications Act for sharing the offensive video.