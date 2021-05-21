Warisan declines invitation to join PN

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan on Friday declined the invitation of STAR President Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan to join Perikatan Nasional (PN), saying that the comment made by the Deputy Chief Minister as ‘humorous’.

Its treasurer general, Terrence Siambun, said that Kitingan conveniently forgot to invite Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to formally join Perikataan Nasional (PN) and yet, he (Kitingan) invited Warisan instead.

“Could it be the case that PBS, just like Warisan, had also rejected Jeffrey’s overtures for PBS to officially join PN?” he said in a statement.

Siambun also said that Kitingan should realize that Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s reply on his preference to work with PBS was merely a response to a question made by a journalist on whether there had been any discussion with other parties on working together with Warisan.

“Datuk Seri Shafie’s preference to work with PBS were that it shares similar struggles for Sabahans as Warisan and that its President (Ongkili) is a long time personal friend of Shafie and had been a consistent advocate on Sabah’s rights as well.

“PBS is also a state-based party that had been consistent throughout these years since its formation and having had been a victim of leap-frogging (the fall of PBS Government after the State General Elections in 1994),” he explained.

Siambun also said that the unique position held by PBS in the government allows it to determine the course and direction of the party without having being dictated by others.

“It is also worthy to note that PBS is not a formal component member of BN or PN but only supports the government of the day and whose support we are certain is contingent upon ensuring the Malaysia Agreement 1963 is wholly implemented and Sabahans are given their rightful place in the Federation.

“This could well be the reason why PBS President Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili was given the task to helm the Ministry of Sabah & Sarawak Affairs in the Prime Minister’s Department,” he said.

Siambun also said that Warisan does not wish to be associated with PAS in PN that had rejected the Bill to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution l.

“Jeffrey whose STAR party is a formal member of PN also works closely with PAS which is the party that had outrightly rejected the Government’s Bill initiated by Warisan’s Batu Sapi Member of Parliament, the Late Datuk Liew Vui Keong to amend Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution to reinstate Sabah and Sarawak to its original definition prior to the 1976 Federal Constitutional amendment.

“Perhaps Jeffrey should also clarify his position once more on why he is willing to work with PAS whose party (which now has a nominated State Assemblyman in Sabah) had outrightly rejects the reinstatement of Sabah and Sarawak as an equal partner of the Federation and its original spirit and definition prior to the amendment in 1976,” he said.

Jeffrey said that PN is ready to accept any political party into their fold as long as their intention is to serve the people and maintain political stability.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Kitingan said as the deputy chairman of PN, he has no problem supporting any proposal to admit more political parties into the alliance.

“The more united Sabah is, the better. Why not?” he said when asked to comment on Ongkili’s statement who invited opposition Warisan to join PN.

Kitingan said STAR is open to the idea and believes everybody should be invited into PN, including Warisan.

“They have assemblymen who want to serve their constituencies. So, why not do this together?

“GRS is open, and we have discussed it actually and even the Chief Minister is open to this idea,” he said.

Ongkili has invited Warisan to join PN following speculation that PBS and Warisan would team up to form the state government.

Ongkili in clarifying his remarks said that he was willing to work with any opposition party for the good of Sabahans, and reassured Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor of his party’s loyalty to the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government.