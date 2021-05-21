Yii: MCC to see more facility, service transformation under smart city programme

MIRI (May 21): Miri City Council (MCC) will see further quality transformation of its facilities and services under the Miri Smart City Programme, as it is seeking more fund under its current 5-year Strategic Plan (2021 to 2025).

This was disclosed by its mayor Adam Yii in his address at the launching of the virtual 16th anniversary of Miri City Day yesterday.

Permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Datuk Antonio Kahti Galis, acting district officer Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf and deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad were also present.

“There are 10 models under Miri Smart City Proof of Concepts project; Miri Cares, Miri Tourism, Smart Traffic lights, Smart Bus, Smart Trucks, Smart Drains, Safe Parks, Safe City, Digital Signage, and eLA 2. All models are up and running.

“Miri is blessed with the foresight and support of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, and for his confidence in the MCC that we are selected as the pioneer and test bed for the Smart City Proof of Concepts project.

“Moving forward, MCC will focus on environmental issues and the implementation of digital governance and administration,” said Yii.

He said environmental issues would be the most pressing facing the city just as in any other urban centres. The council is considering several new waste management technologies, not forgetting the importance of educating the public in their waste disposal.

“On digital governance and administration, MCC will leverage on the eLA 2 model in Miri Smart City Proof of Concept to digitise information, on applications submission, on payments of council’s fees and charges and so on. Also, on the people’ reporting of council’s services and problems via Miri Cares,” he said.

With the new projects,there will be reforms within MCC, and despite the challenges and difficulties due to Covid-19 pandemic, Yii reassured Mirians that the city council was forward looking and optimistic that with the unity and cooperation among Mirians, the city would overcome all the challenges, and to emerge on stronger footing as a green, smart and most liveable resort city.

Earlier in his address, Yii said for the past 14 months, MCC was no different from other cities and towns in Sarawak in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have 5,870 positive Covid-19 cases as of May 18, and sadly with 20 deaths.

“In addition, schools have been mostly closed, and so is the business sector. The border with Brunei is closed, and therefore, our economy is badly affected,” he said.

With the many financial assistance from the state government, he said the council had also given out its own assistance to the people here, including waivers and discounts on the property assessment charges, licence fees, rental fees and others.

“MCC is standing with Mirians through this difficult period by lightening some of their financial burdens. We want all Mirians to have the determination and self discipline to weather this pandemic together,” said Yii.

He said the normal functions of the MCC had been badly affected by the pandemic.

“Despite these difficult conditions, we continue to function as best as we can,” he added.

Touching on the council’s latest important projects, he said one of them was the City Hall Building.

“Construction is delayed. It was supposed to complete on Dec 24 last year. There is a delay of about six months.

“The project is undergoing final touches. The (City Hall) building will be another landmark of the city on completion,” he said.