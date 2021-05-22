21 more flood shelters activated

KOTA KINABALU: The flood situation in Sabah continues to worsen as 21 more temporary evacuation and relief centres have been activated, bringing the total number of flood shelters to 40.

A statement from the Malaysia Civil Defence Force (Sabah) stated that additional relief centres were activated due to the increased number of flood victims affected by the monsoon rain.

The number of flood victims currently stands at 4,869 people from 1,340 families from 138 villages.

Forty temporary evacuation and relief centres are currently in operation.

Among them are Taman Sri Serigai and Taman Sri Keramat community halls in Putatan, and DSP Mohd Dun Banir community hall Selagon community hall and Residen community hall in Beaufort.

Tenom currently has 35 evacuation and relief centres, namely Kalang Kanar Culture House, Kalibatang Lama Culture House, Mamaitom Culture House, Marias Culture House, Kg Bangkulin Church, Jinuin Jimin community hall, Sri Ontoros community hall, Pamaluyan Culture House, Angalor Culture House, Maugus Culture House, Labut 1 community hall, Sindungon Culture House, Labut 2 community hall, Paal Seberang Mosque, Sindugon Culture House, Kalasan Culture House, Laladang Culture House, Batu Angalor Culture House, Sindungong Culture House, Sinilaung Culture House, Desa Sappong, Saponkedai, Naaman Culture House, Rumuli Culture House, Belumbung Seberang Culture House, Mandalom Culture House, Pantong Saga Culture House,Chung Hwa hall, Kg Saga community hall, Pagukon Culture House, Ponontomon Culture House, Mandalom primary school, Makakakgas Culture House, Ulu Ulu community hall and SK Saga.