50 cents to vote for Unduk Ngadau

KOTA KINABALU: For the first time since the Unduk Ngadau contest was started, those supporting their favourite contestants would have to put their money where their mouth is.

To ensure their favourite contestants get to be in the top 21 spots, supporters would have to pay 50 cents for each vote.

“Before voters are able to cast their votes for their favourite Unduk Ngadau of this year’s 79 State Level contestants, they must first purchase their voting tickets,” said UNK Borderless Kaamatan chairperson, Joanna Datuk Kitingan.

The payment must be made through the Public Bank Account that is shown on the official Unduk Ngadau Borderless website www.undukngadau2u.com

Joanna explained that the qualification criteria for the Top 21 will consist of public votes (60 percent) and preliminary judging by professional judges (40 percent).

She said that the voting started on May 22 at 2.30 pm and would end on May 25 (Tuesday) at 12 noon.

In the past, all district level Unduk Ngadau would be given the recognition and honour to be at the State finals.

One of the contestants who took part in the previous Unduk Ngadau contest said that the previous State Level Unduk Ngadau competition recognized all the district level champions by allowing all the district level winners to contest, on stage, at the Hongkod Koisaan or KDCA for the State finals which will be held at the end of the month.

“We could present ourselves on stage at the State Unduk Ngadau finals and we were selected from there by the judges. Instead, now, it seems like it really doesn’t matter how hard we worked to win the district level, our preparations and sweat, and those of our teams, our makeup artist, our manager – everything is decided by online paid votes,” said the contestant who requested anonymity.

“Before, whether we win or lose, all district level champions who went to the State finals were given a consolation prize as a recognition. Now, there is no recognition at all.”

The producer and organizer of the Borderless Kaamatan 2021 Unduk Ngadau pageant has been entrusted to a company, Darvel Bay Borneo Holidays Sdn Bhd.