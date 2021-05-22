Come up with better financial packages for private sectors, Liu tells S’wak govt

KUCHING (May 22): The Sarawak government needs to come up with more aggressive monetary packages to all private sectors so they can abide by the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) to stay safe at home with less worries and pressure, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) member Liu Thian Leong.

The party’s Batu Kitang potential candidate said that as the number of new Covid-19 cases in the state continue to spike, enormous amount of funding is needed to battle the virus and to alleviate those diversely affected.

“Our right honourable Chief Minister (Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg) is cordially urged to consider convening the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) so that the Covid-19 disaster could be deliberated.

“In times of a crisis of such enormous scale, all ‘Yang Berhormat’ DUN members, ruling and opposition alike, should participate actively, pooling their wisdom together to fight the pandemic in concerted effort,” he said in a statement today.

Singapore, for instance, has quickly set aside a SGD100 billion relief fund (equivalent to about RM350 billion) just this month to shield its citizens of all sectors from the blow of the pandemic, he said.

He said those entrepreneurs affected by Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) effective on May 16, such as the hawkers and food stall owners, were immediately compensated for their losses.

The United States government, on the other hand, had long set aside ‘trillions’ as relief funds, he added.

Though the state government has initiated Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) towards the end of 2020 to assist about 40,000 B40 individuals and 80,000 households families, this seems to be a meagre provision, barely enough to provide a holistic and comprehensive coverage for all in need, said Liu.

“So far, about RM2.6 billion had been spent, and this did not specifically provide aids to small business and entrepreneurs which actually constitute the core domestic economic activities,” he said.

The government’s lack of sensitivity was further criticised when decision was made to give bonuses only to the more stable income earners such as the serving and retired civil servants, he lamented.