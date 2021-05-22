Covid-19: Active clusters remain unchanged at 80, Asajaya changes to yellow zone

KUCHING (May 22): The number of active Covid-19 clusters remains unchanged at 80, as no new clusters were detected in the state today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Of the 80 clusters, 13 clusters recorded a total of 52 new positive cases.

“The cluster that reported the highest number of new Covid-19 cases was the Jalan Simpang Tiga Cluster in Kuching (18), followed by Hulu Spaoh Cluster in Betong (11),” said SDMC in a statement.

Clusters that recorded single-digit cases were Jalan Agama Cluster in Miri (6), Tebakang Cluster in Serian (5), Beladin Cluster in Pusa (3), Jalan Lilin Cluster in Miri (2), Jalan Selirik Cluster in Kapit (1), Putai Cluster in Bukit Mabong (1), Sungai Ranan Cluster in Kanowit (1), Jalan Limbang Cluster in Miri (1), Emperan Cluster in Selangau (1), Stunggang Cluster in Lundu (1) and Jalan Endap Sawit Cluster in Samarahan (1).

Meanwhile, Asajaya district fell out from green zone status after recording four new Covid-19 cases, turning into a yellow zone.

The change brought the number of green zones to three.

The number of red and orange zones remains unchanged with 24 and two districts respectively.

The red zones are Bukit Mabong, Tebedu, Betong, Pusa, Belaga, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Pakan, Song, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu which recorded a total of 6,638 cases.

The two orange zones are Bau and Tatau with a total of 71 cases, while the 11 yellow zones are Asajaya, Simunjan, Lundu, Julau, Lawas, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu and Limbang with a total of 88 cases.

The remaining three green zones are Marudi, Telang Usan and Kabong.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 local transmission cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.

SDMC also noted that the police have issued a total of 14 compound notices, with six in Kuching, Padawan (4) and Miri (4) for violating the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP) such as dining-in at eateries (5), no physical distancing (4), not registering with MySejahtera (2), failing to update registration book (2) and not providing thermometer (1).

“The total number of compounds issued since the Movement Control Order was implemented in March 18, 2020 to-date was 6,656.”

The Local Government and Housing Ministry also have issued 28 compounds, with 11 under Bintulu Development Authority, Sri Aman District Council (4), Subis District Council (3), Padawan Municipal Council (2), Sibu Municipal Council (2), Sarikei District Council (1), Meradong and Julau District Council (1), Matu and Daro District Council (1), Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (1), Serian District Council (1) and Betong District Council (1).

The offences were not wearing face mask (9), not scanning MySejahtera (8), not registering or putting full details in the record book (5), premises allowing dine-in (2), number of employees exceeding allowed amount (1), not providing hand sanitiser (1), not providing thermometer (1) and premise operating over the allowed hours (1).

This brings the total number of compounds issued from Feb 1 until now to 665.