Covid-19: New cases surge to 749, Kuching tops list with 149 due to Hari Raya movement

KUCHING (May 22): Sarawak recorded two deaths and 749 new cases due to Covid-19 today, with Hari Raya travel movement resulting in a record number of 149 cases in the Kuching district, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that the high number of new cases in Kuching today involved close contacts of previously identified positive Covid-19 patients with a majority being family members moving around during the recent Hari Raya festival.

Sibu followed closely with 125 new cases while Miri recorded 93 new cases, said the committee in a statement.

The breakdown of new cases in other states are 79 in Mukah, Kanowit (49), Bintulu (48), Belaga (37), Sri Aman (24), Samarahan (21), Kapit (20), Selangau (16), Serian (11), Betong (11), Sebauh (10), Pakan (10), Subis (10), Tatau (7), Beluru (5), Asajaya (5), Bau (3), Pusa (3), Bukit Mabong (2), Saratok (2), Julau (2), Daro (2), Sarikei (1), Dalat (1), Lundu (1), Song (1) and Meradong (1).

This brings the cumulative tally of positive cases in Sarawak to 41,620.

SDMC said the first fatality recorded today involved a 75-year-old woman who was referred to Miri Hospital by a health clinic after experiencing breathing difficulties.

“She had been experiencing cough and fever for the past four days and the rT-PCR test taken on May 20 had come back positive,” said the committee.

Her health condition deteriorated before she passed away on May 20. The deceased had comorbidities of high blood pressure, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The second death involved a 77-year-old man who was treated at Miri Hospital for breathing difficulties.

“The deceased experienced symptoms such as breathing difficulties and exhaustion since five days ago. The rT-PCR test taken on May 21 had come back positive.”

His condition deteriorated before passing away on May 21. He had comorbidities of heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes.

To date, the death toll due to the coronavirus in Sarawak stands at 249.

From the 749 new cases reported today, a total of 80 patients exhibited symptoms associated with Covid-19 when the swab tests were taken, said SDMC.

It added that 615 of all the new cases detected comprised of individuals who were instructed to undergo quarantine and 573 of them were close contact of Covid-19 patients. A total of 14 patients who were close contacts exhibited the associated symptoms.

“A total of 74 cases were from other screenings at health facilities with two patients exhibiting symptoms. Another 60 cases were symptomatic patients who were screened at health facilities.”

The committee said 41 new cases reported were individuals traced from existing Covid-19 clusters with four of them showing symptoms.

One asymptomatic patient was tested positive after returning from other states in the country.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 769 recovery and discharged cases today, bringing the total to 34,791 or 83.59 per cent of all cases in the state.

“Currently, there are 6,487 patients being treated in hospitals and PKRC,” said the committee.

A total of 749 patient-under-investigation were reported today and none were still waiting for their laboratory results for Covid-19.