Driver killed after car explodes in Kota Baru

KOTA BARU (May 22): A man died after the car he was driving exploded in an incident near the Kampung Sireh junction, here, at about 5.30pm yesterday.

The explosion also damaged five other vehicles nearby, including one that caught fire.

Kelantan Police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the initial investigation by the fire and rescue team found that the car that exploded was carrying fireworks.

“So far, a man in his 50s, who was also the driver of the car that exploded, has been confirmed dead. The impact of the explosion also caused the Proton Iswara car to split into two.

“The powerful explosion also caused the victim’s body to be thrown about 20 metres from his vehicle. Several of his limbs, including both legs, were severed,” he told reporters when met at the scene.

Shafien said four other victims who were near the scene were also injured, including a policeman, and they were all rushed to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital, here, for further treatment.

“I did not expect this to happen to my husband. I am still in shock,” said Faridah Husin, 49, the wife of the victim, identified as Wan Hassan Wan Ali, at Simpang 4, Kampung Sireh, here, today.

Wan Hassan also leaves behind two daughters and a son.

Meanwhile, a witness to the incident, Mohd Khairul Anwar Mohd Zin, 42, said: “I heard a loud bang and some even thought it was a bomb but as soon as I ran out of my restaurant, I saw several cars ‘scattered’ with one of them on fire,” he said.

According to him, he was in the kitchen of his restaurant, which is located about 40 metres from the scene, and the situation was quite chaotic with people running to save themselves, adding that he also heard several other survivors asking for help.

“Even more shocking was when the victim’s body was apparently thrown against the wall of my restaurant,” he added.

The restaurant and a grocery store were also damaged in the incident. — Bernama