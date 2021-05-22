Eligible cabbies, e-hailing drivers to get RM1k aid

KOTA KINABALU: Eligible taxi and e-hailing drivers in Sabah whose livelihood has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic will be receiving the RM1,000 one-off cash assistance from the Federal Government by the end of this month.

Sabah Commercial Vehicle Licensing Board (CVLB) chairman Dato’ Chin Kim Hiung disclosed this during the dialogue with representatives from the Persatuan Teksi Seluruh Sabah in Kota Kinabalu earlier this week.

“We have received the fund from the Ministry of Transport on May 17 and instructed bank on May 19 to transfer the money to the recipients’ respective bank accounts. Hopefully by next week they will receive the money,” Chin who is also Sabah MCA treasurer, added.

Chin said the government implemented assistance programmes to assist the people and various sectors impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that, he hoped the assistance provided to public transport operators would help to lessen their financial burden.

On another development, Chin said it is a requirement for all commercial vehicle operators to settle their outstanding traffic summonses before they are allowed to renew their commercial vehicle permits.

“This requirement is for the good of all parties because public transport drivers have the very important responsibility of driving the vehicle in a safe manner, as well as ensuring the safety and security of passengers,” he pointed out.

Chin said Sabah CVLB revised the validity period of commercial vehicle permit to five years for renewal applications received from 15 February 2021 after taking into consideration the commercial vehicle sector too was affected the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They have sufficient time to settle any outstanding traffic summonses and it is also their responsibility to ensure the discipline of their drivers in the interest of passengers’ safety,” Chin said.

Meanwhile, Chin said he would forward the input on issues discussed at the dialogue session with the association representatives to Transport Minister Dato’ Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

“The taxi driver representatives raised issues faced by their members and we also deliberated on existing policies and make recommendations to improve the taxi industry in Sabah,” Chin said.

Present at the dialogue were association chairman Hiew Su Vun, deputy chairman Wong Nyuk Min and other association office bearers.