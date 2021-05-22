Food aid for home quarantine to be disbursed beginning May 24 – Fatimah

KUCHING (May 22): Food aid will be extended to individuals undergoing home quarantine order starting May 24, said Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the assistance rate that has been decided would be worth RM50 per person for a maximum period of 14 days.

“Individuals who have received the home quarantine order and are wearing white wristbands from the Ministry of Health (MoH) are eligible to receive the food aid,” she said at a press conference at the One-Stop Covid-19 Centre here today.

The food aid consist of 5 kilogrammes of rice, sugar, biscuits, instant noodles, coffee and tea, canned food, salt, eggs and cooking oil.

She however pointed out that the aid is not applicable for children under four years of age as as well as those with disabilities (OKUs) as they would be based on needs, where the government would supply them with milk formula or milo, dried biscuits, and disposable diapers.

“The Social Welfare Department (JKM) Sarawak will ensure the food aid supply remain sufficient in line with the current needs. The food aid coupon will be attached alongside the Quarantine Order by the MoH.

“For Kuching Division, the aid will be given out via drive through at the Covid-19 One Stop Centre. For other Divisions, coordination will be made by their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) which is either using the collection center or a place where the Quarantine Order was issued, or based on the facilities available at the place.

“If the Quarantine Order is delivered to the individual’s houses, the Divisional JKM personnel will go alongside MoH personnel to deliver the Food Aid,” she said.