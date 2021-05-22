Health minister: We have enough medical oxygen supplies, more available if needed

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): The supply of medical oxygen at the health facilities using VIE (vacuum insulated evaporators) and portable cylinders that supply liquid oxygen to the tanks, is sufficient so far, says Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

“There are still 20,000 units of portable cylinders in storage and can be used whenever needed, while the suppliers have the ability to produce liquid oxygen five times the current demand.

“The surge in Covid-19 cases at this point has caused the use of medical oxygen to increase dramatically.

“The Health Ministry (MOH) from time to time holds an engagement session with suppliers in addressing the issue of increasing need for medical oxygen supply,” he said in a statement today.

In emergency cases or for contingency, Dr Adham said the suppliers still had 500,000 units of portable industrial gas cylinders that could be converted for the use of medical oxygen according to the standards.

Today, Malaysia recorded 6,320 Covid-19 cases with 652 patients in the intensive care units (ICU) including 370 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Dr Adham said the management of the medical oxygen supply system in the country and health facilities was in compliance with the Malaysian Standards as well as the relevant international standards and operated by competent staff.

“The supply of medical oxygen to the health facilities is on a scheduled and regular basis, and the suppliers can meet the demand.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the management of medical oxygen supply at the health facilities so as not to affect the clinical operations” he said, ending the statement with a hashtag of #KITA MESTI MENANG. (#We Must Win). — Bernama