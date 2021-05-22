Kinabalu Pink Ribbon Mother’s Day live concert tonight

KOTA KINABALU: In conjunction with Mother’s Day, Kinabalu Pink Ribbon is organizing for the 1st time, a Live Concert event on Facebook this Saturday 22nd as part of their fundraising efforts in reaching out to support and educate women on breast cancer awareness.

President Laura Bazan said that the trend of breast cancer cases has been very worrisome in Sabah with many having been detected at advanced stages.

“Such late cases bring untold sufferings for the patients, mental anguish and financial burden to their loved ones.

“Many of these cases are preventable if not for cultural practices of traditional cures, pure ignorance, lack of awareness and inordinate long queue for medical access in most rural areas.

“Thus, the association hopes to purchase an Advanced Portable Ultrasound Machine for use during outreach programs to all state districts in collaboration with the Breast and Endocrine Dept., Hospital Queen Elizabeth II.

“With the mobile ultrasound machine, women with suspicious breast lumps can be given an ultrasound with result known immediately,” she said.

The Mother’s Day Live Concert will be live-stream on Saturday, 22nd May 2021 at 8:00pm on Facebook @ Sabah Kinabalu Pink Ribbon.

Themed Stronger Together, it promises to be an exciting program with performances by well-known Artistes namely Mia Palencia, Roger Wang and Gee Mojina; along with some special talented guests and survivors.

Also featuring Go-Bald in which 3 courageous ladies will shave to raise funds for the cause.

Members of the Public are encouraged to view the FB live concert @ Sabah Kinabalu Pink Ribbon and support the Pink Cause; Early Detection saves lives.

Donations can be made online to Public Bank Account No. 3197319318 and WhatsApp to 016-8038553/ 019-810182