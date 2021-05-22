KPDNHEP: 92 cases of violation against Raya price control scheme recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING (May 22): A total of 92 cases of violation against the festive season price control scheme for Hari Raya Aidilfitri 2021, which was in force from April 21 to May 20, had been recorded in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak, in a statement yesterday, said from the total cases, 76 involved failure of operators and traders placing the pink price tags for price-controlled items; eight involved selling items above the set ceiling price under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 (AKHAP); and eight involved the failure of displaying the price tags or lists for the goods being sold.

The ministry had also seized items worth RM14,750.40 from the errant traders and issued them compounds totalling RM11,000.

“KPDNHEP Sarawak continues to take measures and efforts in stabilising the prices of essential items, especially during the festive season.

“Should a trader deliberately raise prices without any reasonable ground and with the intention of making excessive profits, the ministry could act under AKHAP 2011 through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Regulations (Mechanisms for Determining Unreasonably High Profits) 2018, which came into effect on June 6, 2018.

“In addition, a notice under Section 21 of the Act would be issued to and strictly enforced on any party found to have increased prices sharply in order to seek clarification,” it said.

Based on its monitoring during the implementation of the maximum price control scheme for Aidilfitri, it was found that the majority of the traders were selling the controlled items below the stipulated ceiling price range.

The KPDNHEP Sarawak operation also involved a total of 176 enforcement and 101 price-monitoring officers who were assigned to various trading locations such as public markets, wet markets and supermarkets.

The implementation of the Aidilfitri price control scheme underwent two phases: Phase 1 (April 21-May 20) involving 12 items divided into four categories – chicken, chicken eggs, meat and sea produce’ and Phase 2 (May 6-20) involving 20 price-controlled items consisting of vegetables, dried items and sea produce.

“The implementation of the Hari Raya Puasa maximum price control scheme was to stabilise the prices of critical items and to curb any price increase from occurring.

“It also shows that the government cares and acts on the feedback received from the consumers as well as for continued price stability,” added KPDNHEP Sarawak.