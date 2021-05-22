Ling claims abuse of power by police after two Miri stall operators claim wrongfully compounded

MIRI (May 22): Senator Alan Ling has described the issuance of RM6,500 standard operating procedure (SOP) violation compounds to two stall operators at Fisherman’s Food Court in Luak here on Friday as blatant abuse of power and inhumane by the police.

Ling, who is DAP Sarawak secretary said the two stall operators – Chang Shi Hui and Tseu Lui Fat – were compounded with RM5,000 and RM1,500 respectively.

“Tseu was issued with the compound for allegedly allowing dine-in while Chang was compounded for allegedly preparing food for dine-in,” said Ling when met at the food court today.

He explained that Tsue was actually having his personal meal at one of the tables in the food court when he was approached by a police officer.

Ling claimed that despite Tsue’s explanation to the officer that he was a stall operator in the food court, he was still issued a RM1,500 compound.

“Chang on the other hand was issued with a RM5,000 compound, although there were no customer dining-in in the food court as can be seen on the premises’ CCTV,” said Ling.

In regards to the alleged abuse of power by the police, Ling said he had wrote a letter to Miri divisional health officer Dr Raviwharmman Packierisamy on the matter.

“I will also write in to the PDRM (police) Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) to investigate the officer who issued the compounds,” said Ling.

He stressed that the food and beverage business today are not only facing the risk of being infected for having to remain open despite current situation for survival, but also being treated to harsh and inhumane enforcement by the enforcement officers.

Ling said the government should not focus mainly on pursuing monetary penalty through issuance of summons, but rather educate the public, mainly the stall operators in this case as well as to create more awareness on the importance to comply with the Covid-19 SOP.