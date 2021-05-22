Longhouse install rope boundaries between ‘ruai’ to restrict movement

SIBU (May 22): Rumah Mat Sampei at Sungai Separai, Tatau, has taken an initiative to install rope that serves as the boundary between the ruai in the longhouse in view of the coming Gawai celebration.

Its headman, Mat Sempei, said this was part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic as it restricted the movement of the longhouse residents.

“With this approach, the residents can only go in and out through their respective ruai to attend to their business,” he said, adding it was also to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Tatau District.

He said the proactive measure was aimed at preventing the people from getting infected in the event a positive case was present in the longhouse.

Commenting on the effort, Tatau District police chief DSP Jame Reis described their action as an example for other longhouses to emulate.

He was confident that this would also help reduce and limit movement among the residents in view of the approaching Gawai celebration.

Jame said the police would not hesitate to take action and issue compounds if the longhouse folk continued to defy the SOPs.

Meanwhile, Tatau acting district officer Calvin Ligong said they had conducted a surprise check at the longhouse and were satisfied with the level of SOP compliance.

Their initiative to tighten the SOP by installing the rope as a divider between ruai is worth emulating,” he added.