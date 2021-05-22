Lubok Antu MP assures rural constituencies will not be sidelined from mainstream development

KUCHING (May 22): Lubok Antu MP Jugah Muyang has assured his constituents that the rural constituency will not be sidelined in terms of mainstream development.

“Various people-centric projects are either on going or in the pipeline,” he said in a statement today.

On Thursday Jugah met Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Putrajaya to discuss about further infrastructural development and urgent basic amenities in Lubok Antu.

“The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is committed in upgrading people’s wellbeing in the rural areas and the Prime Minister is indeed concerned in making sure that all approved projects run smoothly,” said Jugah.

“For instance the RM187 million Jalan Ulu Batang Ai approved during the 11th Malaysia Plan will be built in the 12th Malaysian Plan,” he said.

Pipe laying works for clean and treated water supply costing RM117, RM28 million upgrading work on Jalan Ulu Skrang Phase 2 and RM28 million Lubok Antu clinic are currently being done, he said.

The RM22 million secondary school SMK Engkilili project has also been approved.

When completed it will have four teachers living quarters and six classrooms.

The school can accommodate 200 boarders, he added.