Many young people yet to register for Covid-19 vaccination, says Tiang

SIBU (May 22): Some 70,000 people here mainly young ones have yet to register for the Covid-19 vaccination programme, said political secretary to Chief Minister Michael Tiang.

In this regard, he urged this group of people to come forward to register themselves to get vaccinated.

He stressed that it is vital to achieve the target of vaccinating 190,000 people in Sibu to create herd immunity.

“Our target for Sibu is to get 190,000 people vaccinated. And so far, according to the latest (data), we only have about 110,000 registered.

“Still have about 70,000 mostly young people (who have yet to register). Young people, while they are so apt with their smartphones, have not registered with MySejahtera (for the vaccination programme).

“It is true that (many) young people have yet to register. So, I want to urge the young people – yes, you may be young, but it is important for more people to be vaccinated.

“This is to make Sibu safer and having fewer transmissions of virus,” Tiang stressed.

He was speaking to reporters after accompanying Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee at the vaccination centre in Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

He pointed out that one can get registered for the vaccination easily and hassle-free.

Tiang said that vaccination forms can also be obtained from the Sibu District Office or any of the Sarawak United People’s Party’s (SUPP) branches here for manual registrations.

He also told the senior citizens who had missed their vaccination appointments not to worry as they can reschedule.

“They might have forgotten to check their appointment for vaccination.

“They can just come to the service counter here (Sibu Indoor Stadium) or contact me, or my team, to get a reschedule for vaccination.

“This is to ensure that they can be vaccinated as soon as possible,” he said.

He explained that this applied only to those senior citizens ages above 60 who had missed out on their previous vaccination appointment.