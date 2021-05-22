Miri Chinese federation wants S’wak govt to impose MCO like last year

MIRI (May 22): The Federation of Miri Division Chinese Associations (FCA) has urged the Sarawak government to imposed the Movement Control Order (MCO) similar to the first one implemented in March last year as a circuit breaker against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its president Datuk David Goh said the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) imposed since early this year following the surging of Covid-19 cases in the state does not seem to be very effective as the cases continue to increase.

“It was reported that a lot of the detected cases came from unknown source, which is very worrying. Hence, if a total lockdown would bring the cases down, the government should do it immediately,” said Goh.

Though implementing MCO would devastate the already declining economy, Goh said that health and wellbeing should be the main priority, he said.

“Total lockdown for two to four weeks, I believe, can help bring down the number of positive cases because movement is restricted.

“During this (lockdown) period, the government should focus on assisting the B40 group, who are affected the most compared to others, by giving them financial assistance,” he said.

Meanwhile, Goh also urged the government to speed up the vaccination rollout in order to achieve herd immunity.