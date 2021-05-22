No need swab test to apply police permit if emergency, says Dr Annuar on inter-district travel

SIBU (May 22): Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee clarified that those needing to travel inter-district on emergency ground does not need to undergo a swab test to obtain a police permit.

He also dispelled the notion among some people that having to go for a swab test before applying for a police permit is a hassle.

“The SOP (standard operating procedure) is very clear-cut in that, if we need to travel to outside of Sibu District due to an emergency, there is no need to go for swab test in order to obtain a police permit.

“This is because your travel in this case, is on a one-off basis.

“But, it is different for those classified under essential services where they are on a frequent travel (between districts). Then again, those under this category are given a two-week travel permit.

“That means you need to go for a swab test before given the travel permit,” said Dr Annuar who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the vaccination centre in Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

The Nangka assemblyman, also urged the public not to take the procedure lightly because it could risk infections among family members and those around them.

“Please take this exercise positively as it is a preventive measure to safeguard you and your family, as well as those around you, from the virus,” he said.

He pointed out that those who frequently travel can do their swab tests at any of the polyclinics here, which is offered free of charge.

“The police will issue the travel permit. We do not prevent people from travelling if they have an urgent matter that needs immediate attention,” he iterated.

Also with him during the visit was political secretary to the Chief Minister Michael Tiang.