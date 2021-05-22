Police nab chicken farmer in Bau after finding meth in bedroom

KUCHING (May 22): A 20-year-old male suspect was arrested by the police when a packet believed to be containing methamphetamine was found in his bedroom around 5pm yesterday.

Bau district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon who confirmed the arrest said his men conducted a search in a house in Kampung Stass, Bau and found the packet of drugs weighing at 0.3 grammes on the floor of the bedroom.

“During interrogation, the suspect admitted to the police that he used the drugs for recreational use and also after being pressured by his peers,” said Poge in a statement today.

A drug test on the suspect, who works as a chicken farmer, also showed that he tested positive for methamphetamine.

“The suspect also said that he started abusing drugs six years ago,” he added.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a compound of not more than RM100,000 or a jail sentence of not more than five years or both if found guilty.

As the suspect tested positive for drugs, he will also be investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries a compound of not more than RM5,000 or a jail sentence of not more than two years and be placed under supervision for two years, if convicted.