PSB member contributes RM10,000 to Bonnie

SIBU (May 22): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member Dato Sri Abang Aditjaya Abang Alwi yesterday handed over a RM10,000 contribution to national powerlifter Bonnie Bunyan Gustin for his gold medal feat at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting World Cup concluded in Bangkok, Thailand recently.

He also presented a contribution of RM2,000 to his coach Jamil Adam and RM500 to assistant coach Azwan Ali Baderam during a brief ceremony held at Petaling Jaya.

“With all his huge sacrifices and commitment, this is just a token of contribution from me to encourage and inspire Bonnie to train harder and aim for further glory,” he said in a media statement.

Bonnie, 21, who hailed from Kampung Mawang Baru, Taei, Serian, lifted 226kg to bag the gold medal in the men’s above 72kg category, an improvement from his previous best of 207 kg enroute to winning two gold medals at the 2019 World Para Powerlifting Championships in NurSultan, Kazakhstan.

He is currently ranked number one in the world in the 72kg category in the Tokyo ranking and is making encouraging progress ahead of the Tokyo Paralympics, scheduled to begin on Aug 24.

His next mission is the 11th Fazza Dubai 2021 Para Powerlifting World Cup which will take place from June 19 to 24.

Aditjaya, who is also Tanjong Manis Sports and Recreation Association Chairman, said Bonnie deserves to be given appreciation and recognition by the government for his stellar performance in the international arenas.

“Even as an OKU, he has make sacrifices and contributed a lot to the country and the state. There is no shortcut to success and I have reminded for perseverance and remain resilient in order to achieve his goal.”

Aditjaya said the little contribution from him was also to motivate and inspire Bonnie to go for the gold medals in the coming Dubai World Cup and the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August.

“Hopefully, the state government and more individual or private sectors will step out to render assistance and appreciate his efforts in making the state proud and standing high,” he said.