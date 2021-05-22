PSB Mulu tells state govt to expedite electricity connection in Bario

MIRI (May 22): More than 60 households in Bario under Baram constituency are still living in darkness, despite their house located close to the power grid of a hybrid solar power station nearby, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Mulu protem chairman Professor Dr Son Radu.

Dr Son in a statement today said while the state government has built a hybrid solar power station in Bario to enable 24-hour electricity supplies in the area, some 60 households have yet to be connected to the grid.

“The people of Bario are very grateful with the electricity supplies, but we had received information that over 60 households are still without electricity. Majority of these households are in the B40 category,” he said.

Thus, he calls on the state government and the relevant agency to speed up the electricity connection to these households so they too can benefit from the project.

“PSB Mulu protem committee commended the state government’s effort to fulfil its commitment of achieving full electricity coverage in the rural parts of Sarawak by 2025,” Dr Son said.

The 887kw solar hybrid power station in Bario was launched in 2016 to benefits over 200 households with a 24-hour supply of affordable and renewable electricity.