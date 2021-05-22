SDMC convening tonight to decide whether to follow suit with tighter restrictions announced by Putrajaya

KUCHING (May 22): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will be holding a virtual meeting tonight on whether to follow the tightened standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Peninsula Malaysia and Labuan taking effect May 25.

A close aide to SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas told the press that a meeting will be held regarding the matter, following an earlier announcement by Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on a series of tighter restrictions under MCO 3.0 to address the surge in new Covid-19 cases nationwide recently.

At a press conference, Ismail Sabri announced that businesses will only be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm and public transport services will reduce their capacity by half under the tightened SOPs.

Other measures include instructing a total of 80 per cent of civil servants and 40 per cent for the private sector to work from home, affecting some 750,000 and 6.1 million employees from the public and private sector respectively.

Meanwhile, SDMC in a statement announced that an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced at Rh. Keli at Sungai Minus, Sarikei from May 22 until June 7 while the EMCO at Rh. Jugo anak Gait Sungai Petai, Sarikei will be extended to May 26 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

SDMC also declared an end to the EMCO in five locations in the state, namely Rh. Jenggie, Lempa, Kabo in Betong, Rh. Chan, Minggat, Sungai Kesa in Sarikei, Rh. Achan, Lubok Pancharan, Supi Baru Wak in Pakan, Rh. Rampai, Sungai Anyit, Selangan in Sarikei and Rh. Ikuok, Sungai Rayah, Bintangor in Meradong.

The committee also announced that starting tomorrow, the EMCO at eight locations will end, namely at Kampung Hilir, Beladin in Betong, Rh. Bunsu, Tansang in Betong, Rh. Tatom, Nanga Tabau, Batang Oya, Stapang in Sibu, Rh. Andin, Sungai Berjait in Sibu, Rh. Boniface Manggie, Ulu Ranan in Sibu, Bukit Dinding-Begerik in Mukah, Rh. Isa, Nanga Belansai, Sengaih in Julau and Rh. Likik, Ulu Pedanum in Pakan.