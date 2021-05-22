SDMC will apply for AZ vaccine supplies for Sibu if number of eligible applicants high – Dr Annuar

SIBU (May 22): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will request for the AstraZeneca (AZ) Covid-19 vaccine supplies if there is a high number of those aged above 60 registered for this vaccine, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He said the request would be made directly to Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin, while assuring that Sibu would not be missed out on the provision of the AZ vaccines.

The Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing was clarifying Khairy’s earlier statement that registration for the AZ voluntary vaccination would only be open for people in Kuching and Miri starting this Sunday.

“The initial allocation (of AZ vaccine) is for Kuching and Miri, but having said that, the registration is open to all Sarawakians (above 60 years old).

“In fact, I have personally discussed with SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas last night on this matter.

“He said, SDMC will appeal to Khairy to give some to Sibu, if the number of those who registered for AZ vaccine is high.

“Therefore, there is no issue of the vaccine not being given to Sibu. They (the party handing the AZ vaccine programme) just want to see the response here, for the start,” he told reporters after visiting the vaccination centre in Sibu Indoor Stadium today.

Dr Annuar explained that AZ vaccination programme is not handled by the State Health Department, but by another party that required the assistance from the private sector.

In this regard, he called on those ages those above 60 years to apply via website www.vaksincovid.gov.my starting tomorrow.

He said those below the stipulated age, need not apply.

Additionally, Dr Annuar revealed that over the next couple of weeks, more supply of vaccine will arrive here.

Following SDDMC’s meeting last night, Sibujaya’s multi purpose hall will be opened up as a vaccination centre, the Nangka assemblyman, added.

“The target is to vaccinate 190,000 people in Sibu to achieve a herd immunity but so far, some 110,000 people have registered.

“With Sibu Indoor Stadium and Sibujaya’s multi purpose hall, as well as Lanang Health Clinic and Sibujaya Health Clinic, carrying out the vaccination exercise, we target complete vaccinating 190,000 people by August, if going by the rate of vaccinating 17,000 people per week.

“We need at least 10 weeks to complete the exercise so that at least, everyone (190,000) will have been given the first dose of vaccine,” Dr Annuar said.