Second round of AstraZeneca opt-in opens tomorrow in KL, four states; 1.24 million doses available

KUALA LUMPUR (May 22): A total of 1,240,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine is offered to the elderly in the second round of the vaccination offer which is open for booking of appointment slots at noon tomorrow.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in a statement said today that the vaccine injections would be given between June 7 and July 27 for the first dose at eight AstraZeneca Vaccine Administration Centres (PPVAZ).

The PPVAZ involved include those at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre, Penang; Persada Johor International Convention Centre, Johor Bahru; Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Sarawak and Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara Miri, Sarawak.

The others are at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur; Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur; Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Selangor and Ideal Convention Centre, Shah Alam, Selangor.

“As announced earlier, the bookings are only open for those aged 60 years and above in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

“This is one of the measures taken to ensure the elderly who are included in the high-risk group are protected against the virus,” the CITF added in the statement.

Those interested can make their bookings at www.vaksincovid.gov.my tomorrow.

The CITF also encourages the young to assist the elderly in booking for the appointment slots for vaccination to ease the process for them.

According to the statement, those who had registered their name under the waiting list during the booking of slots on May 2 will be automatically included in this round of the AstraZeneca vaccination exercise. — Bernama