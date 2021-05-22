Tuition teacher pleads not guilty to injuring, threatening wife

KUCHING (May 22): A male tuition teacher pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here yesterday to two charges of injuring and making criminal threats against his wife.

Judge Maris Agan subsequently allowed Chang Yong Meng, 50, to be released on RM2,000 bail with one local surety.

The court also set the case management for June 23 and advised the accused to seek legal advice before that date.

According to the first charge, the man was charged with intentionally injuring his 33-year-old wife by using an iron rod in an incident about 11am May 14 at a tuition centre in Jalan Setia Raja, Tabuan Jaya, here.

For that, he was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

For the second charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, the accused made criminal threats to injure the victim with a knife at the same place and time.

It is understood that the accused acted this way after he could not stand the victim asking money from him repeatedly.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Ruthra Raj.