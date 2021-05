KUCHING (May 22): Asaljuru Weida Sdn Bhd (AWSB), concessionaire for the upgrading of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) announced that construction works is close to completion.

In its statement yesterday, AWSB said the roads within the hospital compound are completed and will be two-way streets from May 24.

“The general public is hereby informed of the updated routes as per the attached map. Traffic wardens will be placed at relevant locations to direct traffic during the initial period,” it added.