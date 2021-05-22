Waters in most flood hit areas in northern Sarawak receding

MIRI (May 22): The flood situation in the northern region of Sarawak as of this morning has improved with flood water levels in most of the affected areas gradually receding.

Lawas District Disaster Management Committee chairman Ladin Atok said the number of flood victims housed at four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Lawas increased to 342 people comprising 78 households (KIRs) as of 8am today compared to 337 people as of 5pm yesterday.

“PPS at Trusan community hall which opened at 8.30am on Thursday housed 100 flood victims covering 19 KIRs.

“Meanwhile, PPS at SJK Chung Hua Trusan opened at 3pm on Thursday housed 82 victims from 20 KIRs, while the PPS at SK Kampung Lintang and SK Sundar which opened at 6pm and 10pm on Thursday housed 147 victims from 37 KIRs and 13 victims from two KIRs, respectively,” he said in a statement.

The flood victims were evacuated to the PPSs on Thursday after their homes were inundated by flood since Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported that the flood situation in the district was still under control as all of the flood affected areas were experiencing a declining trend in flood water levels although all four PPSs were still open and have not been ordered to close.

In Limbang, Civil Defence Force (APM) Limbang officer Captain (PA) Sulaiman Salama said the PPS at Medamit community hall, the first PPS in the division to open at 3pm on Thursday currently shelters 29 flood victims from nine KIRs.

Two news PPS have also been opened in Limbang on Friday, namely at the Ukong community hall and Buloh Baloi community hall which now shelter 28 flood victims from seven KIRs, and 27 flood victims from four KIRs, respectively.

PPS at Ukong community hall had received donations of dry food and drinking water from federal Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

Currently, the flood water level in Limbang in overall is experiencing a declining trend by two to three feet of water.

In a related development, five schools in Baram are still unable to operate due to flood since Wednesday.

Miri and Beluru Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, Captain (PA) Usman Harto said the five schools involved were SMK Long Lama, SK Morek, SK Long Panai, SK Ubong Imang and SK Long Ikang.

“The Baram District Education Office reported that the five schools were affected by the floods since Wednesday.

“The flood situation in the schools are currently under control as the schools operate during the home-based teaching and learning period and the weather is still cloudy,” he said.

Usman said SMK Long Lama, which has 64 teachers and Members of Executive Groups (AKP) as well as 109 family members of staff, were affected by up to four feet of water.

“Meanwhile, SK Morek which has 21 teachers and AKPs as well as 20 staff family members facing floods as high as eight feet, and SK Long Panai which has nine teachers and AKPs as well as four staff family members affected by floods as high as 6.4 feet, the highest experienced by the school in the past seven years,” he said.

As at 9am, SK Ubong Imang which has 24 teachers and AKPs, as well as 15 staff family members, experienced floods as high as four feet, while SK Long Ikang which has seven teachers and AKPs as well as five staff family members faced floods as high as five feet, the highest the school had experienced in the past six years.

Apart from that, Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said that the floodwater level is also on the declining trend at most of the flood-affected areas in Miri Division including Uma Bawang, Long Atip, SK Penghulu Baya Mallang, Long Iman, Long Panai and Long Beruang in Ulu Baram, as well as Kampung Melinau in Mulu.

“However, several areas in Baram including Long Ikang, Uma Beluvuh Long Panai and Rh Banyah Banyi in Tinjar are reported to be experiencing a rise in the floodwater level with the highest being four feet high,” he said.