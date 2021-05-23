136 cases, two deaths, new cluster

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 136 new positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths in Lahad Datu and Putatan on Sunday.

A new cluster, called Jalan Mangga Cluster, was reported in Kota Kinabalu with 14 cumulative cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the index case for the cluster was a 69-year-old man from Kionsom, Inanam who was believed to have contracted Covid-19 while attending a birthday party in Restoran Little Nanyang Bakuteh Kolombong, Jalan Mangga on May 13.

Masidi, who is also Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said the man had fever and was tested positive at a private clinic on May 18.

He said close contact screening found another 13 positive cases involving family members and second-generation infections, which brought the cumulative total of the cluster to 14 cases.

Of the 136 new infections on Sunday, Masidi said 32 were reported in Tawau, followed by Kota Kinabalu (23), Lahad Datu (16), Putatan (12), Papar (12) and Penampang (11).

Tuaran, Sandakan, Kunak, Semporna, Kalabakan, Beaufort, Kinabatangan, Kota Marudu and Tenom recorded single-digit new cases.

He said Putatan had been upgraded from orange to red zone, Beaufort from orange to yellow zone, whereas Kota Marudu from green to yellow zone.

Masidi said the cumulative positive cases in Tawau stood at 343 on Sunday with 10 active clusters.

Of the 441,774 residents in Tawau, he said only 12.7 percent or 44,529 individuals have completed their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Hence, he urged the people to register for the National Covid-19 Immunization Programme in order to achieve herd immunity.

Registration can be made at health clinics, via http://vaksincovid.gov.my, by calling the hotline at 180088828 or through the MySejahtera application.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 49 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals, whereas 965 were still undergoing treatment, including 354 in hospitals and 610 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC).

He added that 41 patients were in intensive care units (ICU) and 22 required ventilators.

On another note, Masidi said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be implemented in Taman Abaka, Ladang Table, Tawau from May 25 to June 7.

He said 37 positive cases have been detected from 135 Covid-19 screenings carried out in the locality.