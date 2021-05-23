23 headmen, penghulu receive appointment cert

SARIKEI (May 23): Twenty-three longhouse headmen (Tuai Rumah) and a penghulu in Meluan constituency which fall under the Pakan District Office received their appointment certificates from Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat last Friday.

Among the appointees were 18 headmen whose services have been extended for another two-year term; five newly appointed headmen, and a newly appointed penghulu.

In his brief speech, Rolland reminded the headmen and other community leaders to keep themselves updated with government policies, particularly new initiatives and socio-economic development programmes aimed at improving the livelihood of the rural people.

“Longhouse headmen and community leaders are grassroots leaders who are required to commit themselves in serving the people who expectation on the government is high,” he said.

He added they were the eyes and ears of the government, and also bridges between the people and the government.

Rolland also urged the longhouse headmen to play their role in ensuring strict compliance to standard operating procedure (SOP) in their longhouses during the upcoming Gawai celebration.

Acting district officer Yalin Asan and a political secretary to chief minister Brian Fung Kok Shiun were among those present at the presentation ceremony, which was held at Pakan District Office.